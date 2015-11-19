DUBLIN Nov 18 Irish building materials group
CRH expects strong growth in the United States
to drive an increase in full-year earnings of around 25 percent,
and more when a string of recent acquisitions are included.
The world's third-biggest building materials supplier said
on Thursday earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 34 percent year-on-year to 1.5
billion euros ($1.6 billion) in the first nine months of the
year, almost as much as the 1.58 billion made in all of 2014.
Including a forecast 340 million euros boost from the 6.5
billion-euro acquisition of assets offloaded by the newly merged
LafargeHolcim in August, and 200 million euros worth of
transaction costs, full-year EBITDA is expected to hit 2.08
billion.
CRH's second-half performance usually accounts for over
two-thirds of overall earnings and includes the benefit of
positive currency translation impacts this year, the
Dublin-based group said.
Earnings for the first nine months of the year were up 55
percent in North America, where an economic recovery is driving
construction demand, and 3 percent in Europe where it said the
backdrop continued to be mixed but stable.
It said the assets acquired from LafargeHolcim, which
include businesses in Europe, Canada, Brazil and the
Philippines, were performing in line with its expectations,
Already the leading producer of asphalt and third largest
supplier of construction aggregates in the United States prior
to the LafargeHolcim deal, CRH also added U.S. glazing
products manufacturer CR Laurence for $1.3 billion in September.
CRH embarked on its own disposal plan last year, one of the
first steps Albert Manifold took as new CEO, and said on
Thursday that 1.1 billion euros of the 1.5-2 billion euros worth
of net assets identified for sale had been offloaded.
"There are few companies in the building materials sector
currently where we have such confidence in our earnings
forecasts," Davy Stockbrokers wrote in a note after the
"positive" trading update.
"The prospects of structural improvement in margins and
returns over time only enhances this view."
($1 = 0.9362 euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Potter)