Dec 28 Real estate services company E-House China Holdings Ltd agreed to buy out China Real Estate Information Corp (CRIC) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $603 million, after raising the cash component of its earlier offer.

E-house had made a buyout offer worth $960 million in October, but its stock has fallen about 40 percent since then, bringing down the deal's value.

However, E-house sweetened the cash part of its bid to $1.75 a share from the original $1.60 a share.

E-House, which already owns 54.1 percent of CRIC's shares, expects the deal to close in the middle of 2012.

E-House shares closed at $4.25 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange, while those of CRIC closed at $4.07 on Nasdaq.