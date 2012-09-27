Sept 27 Scoreboard from the Twenty20 World Cup super eight grup one match between England and West Indies in Pallakele, Sri Lanka on Thursday. West Indies won by 15 runs West Indies won the toss WEST INDIES J.Charles c Bairstow b Dernbach 84 C.Gayle c Finn b Swann 58 M.Samuels c Morgan b Broad 2 K.Pollard c Wright b Finn 1 D.Bravo not out 11 D.Sammy b Broad 4 A.Russell not out 10 Extras 9 TOTAL (for five wickets, 20 overs) 179 Fall: 1-103, 2-118, 3-128, 4-154, 5-158 Bowling: Finn 4-0-26-1, Dernbach 4-0-38-1, Broad 4-1-26-2, Swann 4-0-36-1, Patel 3-0-34-0, Wright 1-0-11-0 ENGLAND C.Kieswetter c Pollard b Rampaul 0 A.Hales st Ramdin b Samuels 68 L.Wright c Gayle b Rampaul 0 J.Bairstow c Pollard b Gayle 18 E.Morgan not out 71 J.Buttler not out 1 Extras 6 TOTAL (for four wickets, 20 overs) 164 Fall: 1-0, 2-0, 3-55, 4-162 Bowling: Rampaul 4-11-37-2, Badree 4-0-20-0, Narine 4-0-33-0, Sammy 1-0-13-0, Gayle 4-0-27-1, Samuels 3-0-32-1 (Editing by Ed Osmond)