All clients please note that Reuters coverage of cricket events conducted under the auspices of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and, more immediately, the England tour of India will be suspended from 0000GMT on November 15.

This is a direct result of a policy decision by the BCCI to exclude news agencies working only in the photographic medium from covering its events.

No reasonable explanation has been given for this policy, which we consider to unfairly discriminate against genuine editorial news agencies, including Action Images, a Thomson Reuters business.

Reuters is committed to providing its clients with accurate, unbiased and timely sports coverage and remains open to discussions with the BCCI should they decide to review their accreditation criteria.