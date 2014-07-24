BULAWAYO, July 24 Off-spinner Sharafuddin Ashraf took three wickets as Afghanistan skittled hosts Zimbabwe for 159 to win the fourth and final one-day international by 100 runs on Thursday and draw the series 2-2.

Ashraf returned figures of three for 29 and along with seamer Dawlat Zadran (two for 39) was the pick of the bowlers as Afghanistan recorded their biggest ever 50-over victory by runs.

Having been sent into bat, Afghanistan posted a par-score of 259 as they were bowled out in the final over, wicketkeeper Shafiqullah Shafiq top-scoring with 56.

Seamer Donald Tiripano was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers as he recorded career-best figures of five for 63.

Zimbabwe were in early trouble in their reply and never recovered from a position of 26 for six, despite a rally from debutant wicketkeeper Richmond Mutumbami, who struck 64 from 75 balls to play a lone hand for the hosts.

Afghanistan lost the opening two games of the series, but rallied in the final two matches to end a hugely satisfying tour for the Asian side. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Ed Osmond; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)