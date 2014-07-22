Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
BULAWAYO, July 22 Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by two wickets in the third one-day international in Bulawayo on Tuesday. The hosts lead the four-match series 2-1. Scores: Zimbabwe 261-8 in 50 overs (H. Masakadza 84, B. Taylor 53; Aftab Alam 2-44) v Afghanistan 264-8 in 49.4 overs (Javed Ahmadi 56; S. Williams 2-33) (Compiled by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Ed Osmond; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.