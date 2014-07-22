BULAWAYO, July 22 Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by two wickets in the third one-day international in Bulawayo on Tuesday. The hosts lead the four-match series 2-1. Scores: Zimbabwe 261-8 in 50 overs (H. Masakadza 84, B. Taylor 53; Aftab Alam 2-44) v Afghanistan 264-8 in 49.4 overs (Javed Ahmadi 56; S. Williams 2-33) (Compiled by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Ed Osmond; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)