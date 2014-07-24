BULAWAYO, July 24 Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 100 runs in the fourth and final one-day international at Queens Sports Club on Thursday to draw the series 2-2.
Scores:
Afghanistan 259 all out in 49.1 overs (Shafiqullah Shafiq 56; D. Tiripano 5-63)
Zimbabwe 159 all out in 38 overs (R Mutumbami 64; Sharafuddin Ashraf 3-29)