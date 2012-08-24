DUBAI Aug 24 Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB)
chief executive Hamid Shinwari has appealed to cricket's leading
teams to offer greater support so their remarkable rise can
continue.
Afghanistan, who just over four years ago were playing
against Norway and Japan in a minor tournament in Jersey, have
made rapid strides forward, qualifying for next month's ICC
World Twenty20 Cup in Sri Lanka, their second successive
appearance at the event.
But despite being granted one-day international status in
2009 when the team narrowly failed to qualify for the 50-overs
World Cup in the Indian subcontinent, opportunities such as a
one-off match against Australia in Sharjah on Saturday have been
hard to come by.
"This is only our second match (against a full member) in
three years, which is not fair," Shinwari told Reuters.
"Cricket is more than a game in Afghanistan. It brings hope
to the country, we want to improve in the game and we have the
capacity to compete with any nation. We're improving at a
greater rate than some of the full members.
"I'm sure if they could support us in having such events, at
least five, six or maybe eight one-day internationals in a year,
then it would significantly contribute to the game's
improvement."
Afghanistan's only other ODI against one of the 10 ICC full
members was in February against Pakistan, also at Sharjah, a
match in which they competed well before eventually losing by
seven wickets.
Shinwari said a greater willingness to play matches against
Afghanistan was not the only way leading countries could support
the game's development there.
"We would like international leagues like the IPL (Indian
Premier League), the Sri Lanka Premier League, the Bangladesh
Premier League, other countries and (English) counties to invite
our players to play with them - that would really help improve
our players," he said.
"If they could have such opportunities, I can assure you
that in three to five years' time we will have significant
achievements in this field."
Shinwari said that one million cricketers played the sport
within Afghanistan, two international stadiums had been built
and there were plans for three more academies.
The security situation at home appears to be the major
handicap to development, meaning Sharjah is Afghanistan's
adopted home ground.
But Shinwari said he hoped the ACB's plans for an Afghan
Premier League of Twenty20 cricket in 2014 would help.
"There are two purposes to launching the APL," he said.
"One of them is to encourage international players to play in
Afghanistan because we want to convey a message to the world
that Afghanistan is secure, particularly in the cricketing area.
"In addition to that, players who are coming into
Afghanistan or the APL will make a significant contribution to
building community in this war-ravaged country that has been
suffering."
