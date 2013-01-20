Jan 20 South Africa captain AB de Villiers will miss the remaining two one-day internationals against New Zealand after being suspended for the team's slow over rate in Saturday's series opening defeat.

"(Match reeferee) David Boon... imposed the suspension after the Proteas were ruled to be six overs short of their target at the end of the match when time allowances were taken into consideration," the ICC said in a statement on Sunday.

The ICC warned that should De Villiers be found guilty of the offence again in the next 12 months then he could be banned for eight ODIs or four tests.

The slow over rate also cost his team mates their match fees in the agonising one-wicket defeat in Paarl.

Vice-captain Hashim Amla is expected to lead the team in the next two matches in Kimberley (Tuesday) and Potchefstroom (Friday) while South Africa have another option in Faf du Plessis, who led the Twenty20 team against New Zealand. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Patrick Johnston)