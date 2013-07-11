Australia's Ashton Agar reacts as he leaves the field after being dismissed for 98 runs during the first Ashes cricket test match against England at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, England July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

NOTTINGHAM Australia's Ashton Agar played an extraordinary innings of 98 on his test debut against England on Thursday, the highest ever score by a number 11 in a test match.

The 19-year-old Agar came to the crease with Australia on 117 for nine and shared a test record last-wicket partnership of 163 with Phil Hughes.

Agar fell two runs short of his century when he was caught by Graeme Swann off Stuart Broad at deep mid-wicket.

The previous highest individual test score by a number 11 was West Indian Tino Best's 95 against England last year.

Left-arm spinner Agar had only played 10 first-class matches before being named in the Australia side for the first Ashes test.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)