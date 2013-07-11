Elmohamady endorses fearless approach for Hull to survive
Struggling Hull City need to build confidence by playing without fear as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League, defender Ahmed Elmohamady has said.
NOTTINGHAM Australia's Ashton Agar played an extraordinary innings of 98 on his test debut against England on Thursday, the highest ever score by a number 11 in a test match.
The 19-year-old Agar came to the crease with Australia on 117 for nine and shared a test record last-wicket partnership of 163 with Phil Hughes.
Agar fell two runs short of his century when he was caught by Graeme Swann off Stuart Broad at deep mid-wicket.
The previous highest individual test score by a number 11 was West Indian Tino Best's 95 against England last year.
Left-arm spinner Agar had only played 10 first-class matches before being named in the Australia side for the first Ashes test.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)
Struggling Hull City need to build confidence by playing without fear as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League, defender Ahmed Elmohamady has said.
MANAMA Lewis Hamilton is keeping his fingers crossed that he and Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel can have a proper battle in Bahrain on Sunday after last year's race did neither of them any favours.