Cricket - England v Australia - Investec Ashes Test Series Third Test - Edgbaston - 30/7/15England's James Anderson before leaving the field after sustaining an injuryReuters / Philip BrownLivepic

BIRMINGHAM England paceman James Anderson will be assessed after appearing to suffer a side strain bowling in Australia's second innings during the third test on Thursday.

England's leading wicket-taker in tests, who took six for 47 on Wednesday as Australia were skittled for 136, aborted his run and walked straight off the pitch in the evening session of the second day at Edgbaston.

"James Anderson has a tight side and will be assessed overnight and in the morning. There will be an update tomorrow," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

Anderson followed up his first-day heroics by taking 1-15 in 8.3 overs on Thursday as England chased victory inside two days.

