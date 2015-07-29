BIRMINGHAM Australia captain Michael Clarke won the toss and chose to bat against England in the third Ashes test at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Australia named an unchanged team from the one that thrashed England by 405 runs in the second test at Lord's to square the series at 1-1 after opener Chris Rogers was passed fit to play.

Rogers has recovered after suffering dizzy spells that forced him to retire during his second innings at Lord's after being struck on the helmet earlier in the match.

Wicketkeeper Peter Nevill, who made his debut in London in place of the absent Brad Haddin, retained his place.

England brought in paceman Steven Finn, in place of Mark Wood, for his first test in two years and in-form Jonny Bairstow, for his first test since January 2014.

Ian Bell moves up the order to bat at three after Gary Ballance was dropped.

Teams:

England - Alastair Cook (captain), Adam Lyth, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Steven Finn, James Anderson

Australia - David Warner, Chris Rogers, Steve Smith, Michael Clarke (captain), Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

