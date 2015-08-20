LONDON Aug 20 Australia profited from losing the toss as they piled up 287 for three on the first day of the final Ashes test against England at The Oval on Thursday, opener David Warner said.

Warner made 85, Chris Rogers 43 and Steve Smith 78 not out to put their touring side in a strong position to secure a consolation victory in a series they have already lot.

"Very good day for us, a good toss to lose," Warner told Sky Sports.

"We knew it was going to be tough conditions, for us it was about leaving and respecting good deliveries. Me and Chris left well which put us in a great position.

"The England bowlers bowled well but I felt it was our day. To come out and show what we're made of was fantastic from our top order."

England were happy with their performance in the field even though they only took three wickets as they bid to complete a 4-1 series victory.

"Australia batted the best they've batted since Lord's, but we put the balls in the areas we wanted to," all-rounder Ben Stokes told the BBC.

"We thought the pitch might have had more pace but as a whole we bowled pretty well and might have had them five or six down on another day," Stokes added.

"The eye is still on the prize for 4-1. We bowled fantastic with the new ball so hopefully we can take three or four with the second one."

Stokes did remove Australia captain Michael Clarke for 15, caught by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler off a rapid short-pitched delivery.

The England players gave Clarke a guard of honour as he walked out to bat in his 115th and final test match.

"It's something we discussed, you've got to pay respect to someone who's played as well as he has so it was a no-brainer," Stokes said. (Editing by Clare Lovell)