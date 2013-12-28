Cricket-Afghanistan to play MCC at Lord's
LONDON, April 7 Afghanistan's cricketers will play at Lord's for the first time in July after being granted a fixture against the MCC.
MELBOURNE Dec 28 England bowled Australia out for 204 before lunch on the third day of the fourth Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday to take a 51-run lead.
After resuming on 164-9, Brad Haddin and Nathan Lyon added a valuable 40 runs for the final wicket, before James Anderson struck to remove the Australia wicketkeeper for 65.
Haddin, who posted his fourth half-century of the series, was out skying a catch to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.
Lyon was 18 not out after smacking three boundaries and providing commendable support to Haddin.
Paceman Anderson finished the pick of England's bowlers with 4-67. Seamer Stuart Broad took 3-45.
After being dismissed for 255 early on day two, England hit back through their seamers, who took six wickets in the final session to leave Australia reeling on 164-9 at the close of play.
Australia hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-test series. The final match starts in Sydney on Jan. 3. (Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, April 7 Afghanistan's cricketers will play at Lord's for the first time in July after being granted a fixture against the MCC.
MUMBAI, April 7 Imran Tahir needed less than 12 deliveries to highlight the folly of his rejection at the Indian Premier League auction in February when the leg-spinner set up Pune's thrilling victory in their IPL opener against Mumbai on Thursday.