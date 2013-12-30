Motor racing: Hamilton wins in China, Vettel second
SHANGHAI Lewis Hamilton mastered Shanghai's changing conditions and stayed clear of squabbling rivals to win the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday.
MELBOURNE Australia named the following 14-man squad for the fifth and final Ashes test against England in Sydney starting on January 3.
Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, George Bailey, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon, James Faulkner, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Doolan.
Manchester United put a spate of recent draws behind them to boost their top-four hopes with a routine 3-0 victory at bottom club Sunderland to move fifth in the Premier League on Sunday.