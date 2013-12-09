ADELAIDE Dec 9 Australia will take the same 12-man squad to Perth for the third Ashes test this week after humbling England by 218 runs to win the second match in Adelaide on Monday.

"The National Selection Panel have selected the same squad of 12 for the Perth test," national selector John Inverarity said in a statement on Monday.

"Another player could be added to the squad during the week pending review of conditions in Perth.

"Nathan Coulter-Nile and Doug Bollinger will be in Perth on standby and training with the squad for the test match should they be required."

The third test in the five-match series begins on Friday.

Australia squad: Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, George Bailey, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon, James Faulkner

