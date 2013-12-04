Cricket-S.Africa win series after third NZ test ends in rainy draw
WELLINGTON, March 29 The final day of the third test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton was abandoned on Wednesday without a ball being bowled.
ADELAIDE Dec 4 Australia captain Michael Clarke named the following team on Wednesday to play England in the second test in Adelaide starting Thursday.
Team: Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, George Bailey, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon. (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
WELLINGTON, March 29 The final day of the third test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton was abandoned on Wednesday without a ball being bowled.
WELLINGTON, March 29 Heavy overnight rain delayed the start of play on the final day of the third test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday.
March 28 Taskin Ahmed became the fifth Bangladesh bowler to claim a one-day hat-trick before incessant rain washed out the second match of the series against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Tuesday.