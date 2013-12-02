England's Tim Bresnan celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Shane Watson during their fourth Ashes test cricket match at the Riverside cricket ground, Chester-Le-Street, northern England August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis/Files

SYDNEY Bowling all-rounder Tim Bresnan was called into the England squad for the Ashes series on Monday and will be available for the second test against Australia in Adelaide this week.

Bresnan, who suffered a stress fracture in his back which ruled him out of the final test of the first Ashes series earlier this year, which the hosts won 3-0, travelled to Australia with England's Performance Programme.

Having proved his fitness, Bresnan's stock rose as, apart from Stuart Broad, England's attack disappointed in the first test at Brisbane, which Australia won by 381 runs largely on the back of aggressive pace bowling.

It rose even further after more disappointing bowling in England's two-day tour match in Alice Springs last weekend.

The 28-year-old was a key member of the squad which won the Ashes in Australia in 2010-11, taking 11 wickets in the final two tests at an average of 19.54 as England sealed a 3-1 triumph.

He also played a major role in England's victory in the fourth test of the first series earlier this year, scoring 45 runs in the second innings then taking the key wickets of David Warner and Shane Watson as England won by 74 runs.

Chris Tremlett is likely to give way for Bresnan if he is selected for the Adelaide test, which starts on Thursday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)