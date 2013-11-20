England's cricket team captain Alastair Cook (R) walks away from teammate Matt Prior after talking with him during a training session at the Gabba cricket ground in Brisbane November 20, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

BRISBANE Factbox on the first test match between Australia and England, which starts on Thursday:

- -

WHERE?

The Gabba, Brisbane - Capacity: 42,000

Many a confident England touring side have pitched up at the Gabba, named for the Woolloongabba suburb that surrounds it, only to come a cropper.

Steve Harmison's horrendous first-ball delivery to second slip set the tone for Australia's 2006-07 whitewash and even in the pomp of England's last visit in 2010-11 a draw was the best they could manage.

Now a rather soulless bowl compared to the more attractive traditional test venues at Adelaide and Sydney, the Gabba will have an electric atmosphere on day one of the series.

The wicket offers pace and bounce for the seamers - Peter Siddle famously claimed a hat-trick on the opening morning of the first Ashes test three years ago - and spin can also be a factor.

Once the pitch flattens out, though, it is as good a batting surface as any in test cricket - as Alastair Cook discovered when he scored 235 not out in 2010.

- -

WHEN?

Nov 21-25. Play starts at 1000 local time (0000 GMT)

- -

AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)

Team (likely) - Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, George Bailey, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon, James Faulkner.

Coach: Darren Lehmann

- -

ENGLAND (World ranking: third)

Team (likely) - Alastair Cook (captain), Michael Carberry, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Matt Prior, Joe Root, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Chris Tremlett.

Coach: Andy Flower

- -

WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY*

Australia win: 7-4

England win: 2-1

Draw: 7-4

- -

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka)

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (South Africa)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)

- -

HISTORY

Previous Australia v England tests in Brisbane

Matches: 19

Australia wins: 10

England wins: 4

1933 England 6 wickets

1936 England 322 runs

1946 Australia inns & 332 runs

1950 Australia 70 runs

1954 Australia inns & 154 runs

1958 Australia 8 wickets

1962 Match drawn

1965 Match drawn

1970 Match drawn

1974 Australia 166 runs

1978 England 7 wickets

1982 Australia 7 wickets

1986 England 7 wickets

1990 Australia 10 wickets

1994 Australia 184 runs

1998 Match drawn

2002 Australia 384 runs

2006 Australia 277 runs

2010 Match drawn

- -

CURRENT TOUR

Remaining tests:

Second test December 5-9 (0030) Adelaide Oval

Third test December 13-17 (0230) WACA, Perth

Fourth test December 26-30 (2330) Melbourne Cricket Ground

(MCG)

Fifth test January 3-7 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)

- -

* Odds courtesy of www.skybet.com

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)