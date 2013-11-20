BRISBANE Factbox on the first test match between Australia and England, which starts on Thursday:
- -
WHERE?
The Gabba, Brisbane - Capacity: 42,000
Many a confident England touring side have pitched up at the Gabba, named for the Woolloongabba suburb that surrounds it, only to come a cropper.
Steve Harmison's horrendous first-ball delivery to second slip set the tone for Australia's 2006-07 whitewash and even in the pomp of England's last visit in 2010-11 a draw was the best they could manage.
Now a rather soulless bowl compared to the more attractive traditional test venues at Adelaide and Sydney, the Gabba will have an electric atmosphere on day one of the series.
The wicket offers pace and bounce for the seamers - Peter Siddle famously claimed a hat-trick on the opening morning of the first Ashes test three years ago - and spin can also be a factor.
Once the pitch flattens out, though, it is as good a batting surface as any in test cricket - as Alastair Cook discovered when he scored 235 not out in 2010.
- -
WHEN?
Nov 21-25. Play starts at 1000 local time (0000 GMT)
- -
AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)
Team (likely) - Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, George Bailey, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon, James Faulkner.
Coach: Darren Lehmann
- -
ENGLAND (World ranking: third)
Team (likely) - Alastair Cook (captain), Michael Carberry, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Matt Prior, Joe Root, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Chris Tremlett.
Coach: Andy Flower
- -
WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY*
Australia win: 7-4
England win: 2-1
Draw: 7-4
- -
MATCH OFFICIALS
Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka)
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (South Africa)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)
- -
HISTORY
Previous Australia v England tests in Brisbane
Matches: 19
Australia wins: 10
England wins: 4
1933 England 6 wickets
1936 England 322 runs
1946 Australia inns & 332 runs
1950 Australia 70 runs
1954 Australia inns & 154 runs
1958 Australia 8 wickets
1962 Match drawn
1965 Match drawn
1970 Match drawn
1974 Australia 166 runs
1978 England 7 wickets
1982 Australia 7 wickets
1986 England 7 wickets
1990 Australia 10 wickets
1994 Australia 184 runs
1998 Match drawn
2002 Australia 384 runs
2006 Australia 277 runs
2010 Match drawn
- -
CURRENT TOUR
Remaining tests:
Second test December 5-9 (0030) Adelaide Oval
Third test December 13-17 (0230) WACA, Perth
Fourth test December 26-30 (2330) Melbourne Cricket Ground
(MCG)
Fifth test January 3-7 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)
- -
