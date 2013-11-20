BRISBANE, Nov 20 Factbox on the first test match between Australia and England, which starts on Thursday: - - WHERE? The Gabba, Brisbane - Capacity: 42,000 Many a confident England touring side have pitched up at the Gabba, named for the Woolloongabba suburb that surrounds it, only to come a cropper. Steve Harmison's horrendous first-ball delivery to second slip set the tone for Australia's 2006-07 whitewash and even in the pomp of England's last visit in 2010-11 a draw was the best they could manage. Now a rather soulless bowl compared to the more attractive traditional test venues at Adelaide and Sydney, the Gabba will have an electric atmosphere on day one of the series. The wicket offers pace and bounce for the seamers - Peter Siddle famously claimed a hat-trick on the opening morning of the first Ashes test three years ago - and spin can also be a factor. Once the pitch flattens out, though, it is as good a batting surface as any in test cricket - as Alastair Cook discovered when he scored 235 not out in 2010. - - WHEN? Nov 21-25. Play starts at 1000 local time (0000 GMT) - - AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth) Team (likely) - Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, George Bailey, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon, James Faulkner. Coach: Darren Lehmann - - ENGLAND (World ranking: third) Team (likely) - Alastair Cook (captain), Michael Carberry, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Matt Prior, Joe Root, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Chris Tremlett. Coach: Andy Flower - - WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY* Australia win: 7-4 England win: 2-1 Draw: 7-4 - - MATCH OFFICIALS Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka) TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (South Africa) Match referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand) - - HISTORY Previous Australia v England tests in Brisbane Matches: 19 Australia wins: 10 England wins: 4 1933 England 6 wickets 1936 England 322 runs 1946 Australia inns & 332 runs 1950 Australia 70 runs 1954 Australia inns & 154 runs 1958 Australia 8 wickets 1962 Match drawn 1965 Match drawn 1970 Match drawn 1974 Australia 166 runs 1978 England 7 wickets 1982 Australia 7 wickets 1986 England 7 wickets 1990 Australia 10 wickets 1994 Australia 184 runs 1998 Match drawn 2002 Australia 384 runs 2006 Australia 277 runs 2010 Match drawn - - CURRENT TOUR Remaining tests: Second test Dec. 5-9 (0030) Adelaide Oval Third test Dec. 13-17 (0230) WACA, Perth Fourth test Dec. 26-30 (2330) Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Fifth test Jan. 3-7 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) - - * Odds courtesy of www.skybet.com (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)