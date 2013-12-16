England's Stuart Broad reacts after being hit on the foot which resulted in him being trapped LBW by Australia's Mitchell Johnson during the third day of the third Ashes test cricket match at the WACA ground in Perth December 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

PERTH Scans on England paceman Stuart Broad's injured right foot revealed no sign of a fracture and he could return to the bowling attack for the fourth Ashes test in Melbourne, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

The 27-year-old sustained the injury on Sunday when he was struck on the boot by a Mitchell Johnson delivery to be dismissed lbw on the third day of the third Ashes test against Australia at the WACA.

Broad, England's best bowler of the series with 14 wickets at the cost of 25 runs apiece, was taken to a local hospital for an X-ray and took no part in the final two sessions of the day.

"Scans revealed no evidence of a fracture," read an ECB tweet. "He will continue to receive treatment on his right foot and will be reviewed on a regular basis ahead of the fourth test. He will bat in this current test if required."

Broad had already said he would be willing to swing his bat in his country's cause, if necessary, and he is almost certain to be required as England battle to save the test over the next two days.

Australia lead the five-match series 2-0 and will reclaim the Ashes with victory at the WACA.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)