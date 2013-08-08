Australia's captain Michael Clarke looks on during a training session before the fourth Ashes cricket test match against England at the Riverside cricket ground in Chester-le-Street near Durham August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

CHESTER LE STREET, England Spirits are high in Australia's camp after they stopped the rot in the Ashes series by dominating England in the rain-ruined third test at Manchester, captain Michael Clarke said on Thursday.

Australia lost the opening two games at Trent Bridge and Lord's but they were disappointed to come away from Old Trafford with only a draw after having by far the better of the exchanges despite the hosts retaining the Ashes.

"The boys took a lot of confidence from that match," Clarke told reporters on the eve of the fourth and penultimate test in County Durham. "We certainly believed that but for the rain we would have won that test.

"We are taking a lot of positives, guys have scored a lot of runs which is really encouraging and bowlers continue to do a fantastic job for us. The boys are full of confidence now and our goal is to continue playing that brand of cricket from tomorrow."

Clarke led from the front at Old Trafford by scoring the first Australian century of the series as his team piled up 527 for seven declared in the first innings.

"Our priority is to try to level the series, that's what we are focused on right now," he said.

"We are pretty clear with our views. We want to leave here with a 2-2 draw ... if the rain stays away."

England were bowled out for 368 at Old Trafford before slumping to 37 for three in the second innings but Clarke refused to write off the home team's strong batting line-up.

"It's nice to be getting a few of their top order out cheaply, obviously they are very good players," he said.

"It will continue to take a lot of hard work and some very good execution from our bowlers to continue that. I am not silly enough to put the mockers on any of their batters.

"One area that, as a team, we continue to talk about is consistency, especially when we are out of Australia and in different conditions," added Clarke.

"I was really pleased with the way we played in Manchester but good teams back that up day after day. That's our job from tomorrow."

Ryan Harris excelled at Lord's and Old Trafford after missing the first test and Clarke is hoping the injury-prone fast bowler is going to be fit to play at Chester-le-Street, which is hosting an Ashes test for the first time.

"Ryan is always important to the Australian team," said the captain. "He's a wonderful bowler and a great asset to our team.

"I think for everyone's sake it would be nice if he was available for selection and that he can continue his form."

Jackson Bird will make his first appearance of the series if Harris pulls out.

