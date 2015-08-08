Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
NOTTINGHAM, England Factbox on Australia captain Michael Clarke who announced on Saturday he was retiring from international cricket after the final Ashes test.
* Born on April 2, 1981 at Liverpool, New South Wales
* Nickname: Pup, Clarkey
* Made his test debut against India at Bangalore in 2004, hitting a century in the match.
* Has played 114 tests, scoring 8628 runs with 28 centuries
and 27 half-centuries and averaging just under 50
* His highest test score of 329 not out came against India in Sydney in 2012
* A brilliant slip fielder, Clarke has taken 131 catches in tests and 106 in ODIs.
* Groomed as a future leader, Clarke took over as Australia captain after Ricky Ponting quit after the 2011 World Cup.
* One of the best players of spin bowling, Clarke has often held together Australia's innings.
* Made his ODI debut against England in Adelaide in 2003
* Ended ODI career after leading Australia to World Cup victory in March.
* Scored 7981 runs from 245 ODI matches with eight centuries and 58 half-centuries
* Clarke averaged more than 44 in ODIs and his highest score of 130 came against India at Bangalore in 2007
* A part-time left-arm spinner, Clarke has taken 31 test wickets and 57 in ODIs.
* His best bowling figures, six wickets for nine runs, were also against India, in Mumbai in 2004.
* Also played 34 Twenty20 Internationals, before quitting that format in 2011 to focus on the longer versions of the game.
