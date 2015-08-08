Cricket - England v Australia - Investec Ashes Test Series Fourth Test - Trent Bridge - 8/8/15Australia's Michael Clarke walks off at the end of the matchAction Images via Reuters / Paul ChildsLivepic

NOTTINGHAM, England Factbox on Australia captain Michael Clarke who announced on Saturday he was retiring from international cricket after the final Ashes test.

* Born on April 2, 1981 at Liverpool, New South Wales

* Nickname: Pup, Clarkey

* Made his test debut against India at Bangalore in 2004, hitting a century in the match.

* Has played 114 tests, scoring 8628 runs with 28 centuries

and 27 half-centuries and averaging just under 50

* His highest test score of 329 not out came against India in Sydney in 2012

* A brilliant slip fielder, Clarke has taken 131 catches in tests and 106 in ODIs.

* Groomed as a future leader, Clarke took over as Australia captain after Ricky Ponting quit after the 2011 World Cup.

* One of the best players of spin bowling, Clarke has often held together Australia's innings.

* Made his ODI debut against England in Adelaide in 2003

* Ended ODI career after leading Australia to World Cup victory in March.

* Scored 7981 runs from 245 ODI matches with eight centuries and 58 half-centuries

* Clarke averaged more than 44 in ODIs and his highest score of 130 came against India at Bangalore in 2007

* A part-time left-arm spinner, Clarke has taken 31 test wickets and 57 in ODIs.

* His best bowling figures, six wickets for nine runs, were also against India, in Mumbai in 2004.

* Also played 34 Twenty20 Internationals, before quitting that format in 2011 to focus on the longer versions of the game.

