ADELAIDE Dec 4 Australia captain Michael Clarke has declared himself fit to play England in the second Ashes test in Adelaide after suffering an injury scare when he rolled his ankle on Monday.

Clarke skipped training on Tuesday to rest his ankle but trained in the nets on Wednesday at Adelaide Oval, where the test begins on Thursday.

"The ankle feels fine," Clarke told reporters. "I think not training yesterday gave me an extra day to make me feel 100 percent."

Australia will also field the same team that trounced England by 381 runs in the opener in Brisbane to take a 1-0 lead in the five-test series, Clarke said. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)