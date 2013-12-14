Cricket-Afghanistan to play MCC at Lord's
LONDON, April 7 Afghanistan's cricketers will play at Lord's for the first time in July after being granted a fixture against the MCC.
PERTH Dec 14 England were 180 for four in their first innings at close of play on the second day of the third Ashes test against Australia at the WACA on Saturday.
Scores: England 180-4 (A. Cook 72) v Australia 385 (S. Smith 111, D. Warner 60, B. Haddin 55; S. Broad 3-100) (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON, April 7 Afghanistan's cricketers will play at Lord's for the first time in July after being granted a fixture against the MCC.
MUMBAI, April 7 Imran Tahir needed less than 12 deliveries to highlight the folly of his rejection at the Indian Premier League auction in February when the leg-spinner set up Pune's thrilling victory in their IPL opener against Mumbai on Thursday.