UPDATE 1-Cricket-Pakistan captain Misbah to retire after West Indies series
* Wants to finish career on a high in West Indies (Adds dateline, details, quotes)
MELBOURNE Dec 26 England were 226 for six in their first innings at the close of the opening day of the fourth Ashes test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.
Scores: England 226-6 (K. Pietersen 67 not out) (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
April 6 Pakistan test captain Misbah-ul-Haq will quit international cricket after the three-test series in West Indies starting later this month, the 42-year-old announced on Thursday.
MUMBAI, April 6 The Indian board (BCCI) will consider a further increase in salaries for its contracted players after leading cricketers expressed dissatisfaction with the pay raise announced last month.