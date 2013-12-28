Cricket-Afghanistan to play MCC at Lord's
LONDON, April 7 Afghanistan's cricketers will play at Lord's for the first time in July after being granted a fixture against the MCC.
MELBOURNE Dec 28 Australia were 30 for no wicket at the close of the third day of the fourth Ashes test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, needing 201 runs for victory.
Scores: Australia 30-0 & 204 (B. Haddin 65, C. Rogers 61, J. Anderson 4-67, S. Broad 3-45) v England 179 (A. Cook 51, N. Lyon 5-50, M. Johnson 3-25) & 255 (K. Pietersen 71, M. Johnson 5-63) (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
MUMBAI, April 7 Imran Tahir needed less than 12 deliveries to highlight the folly of his rejection at the Indian Premier League auction in February when the leg-spinner set up Pune's thrilling victory in their IPL opener against Mumbai on Thursday.