MANCHESTER, England Aug 1 Australia were 303 for three at the close on the first day of the third Ashes test against England at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Scores: Australia 303-3 (M Clarke 125 not out, C Rogers 84, Steve Smith 70 not out; G Swann 2-82)

England lead the five-match series 2-0. Australia won the toss. (Editing by Mark Meadows)