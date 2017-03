MANCHESTER, England Aug 4 Australia were 172 for seven in their second innings, an overall lead of 331, when rain brought a premature end to the fourth day of the third Ashes test against England at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Scores: Australia 527 for seven declared (C.Rogers 84, M.Clarke 187, S.Smith 89, B.Haddin 65 not out, M.Starc 66 not out; G.Swann 5-159) and 172 for seven v England 368 all out (A.Cook 62, K.Pietersen 113, I.Bell 60). (Editing by John Mehaffey)