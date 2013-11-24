(Updates with second resumption)

BRISBANE Nov 24 Play on the fourth day of the first Ashes test resumed after a second weather delay on Sunday with Australia on the brink of victory having reduced England to 160 for eight in their second innings, still trailing by 400 runs. The second delay of 45 minutes for a rainstorm followed quickly after a 90 minute interruption caused by a violent rainstorm.

Twenty overs were scheduled for the remainder of the day and there will be an early start on day five if England manage to survive the final hour and a half of play.

England's Joe Root was 15 not out when the umpires called the players off for the second time with tailender Chris Tremlett on one.