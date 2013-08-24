A spectator sits in the rain on the fourth day of the fifth Ashes cricket test match between England and Australia, which was delayed due to the bad weather, at the Oval cricket ground in London August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON The fourth day's play in the fifth and final Ashes test between England and Australia was abandoned due to rain at The Oval on Saturday.

England, replying to Australia's 492 for nine declared, ended the third day on 247-4 with Ian Bell (29) and Chris Woakes (15) at the crease.

Australia, 3-0 down in the series, lead by 245 runs and England need another 46 runs to avoid the follow-on with one day remaining.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)