Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
LONDON Aug 15 England pace bowler Tim Bresnan has been ruled out for the remainder of the English season, including the final Ashes test, with a stress fracture in his lower back.
"Bresnan will begin a recovery and rehabilitation programme and a date for his return to cricket will be determined in due course," the England and Wales Cricket board said in a statement on its website (www.ecb.co.uk) on Thursday.
The Yorkshire all-rounder helped England win the Ashes outright after taking a 3-0 series lead with victory over Australia in the fourth test at Chester-le-Street on Monday.
He is likely to be replaced by fast bowler Chris Tremlett for the fifth test at the Oval starting on Wednesday.
Graham Onions, who would have been another candidate to come in, has been ruled out with a broken finger meaning England are unlikely to be able to rest main strike bowler James Anderson.
Swing specialist Anderson started the Ashes in fine form but was upstaged by team mate Stuart Broad in the fourth test where he looked tired.
Bresnan will also miss two Twenty20 internationals against Australia at the end of this month and the five one-day internationals in September.
England will hope he is fully fit for the reverse Ashes series starting in Australia in November. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.