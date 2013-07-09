Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
NOTTINGHAM, England, July 9 England captain Alastair Cook has predicted "one hell of a battle" ahead of the start of the first Ashes test against Australia at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.
Cook's team go into the five-match battle as favourites and he told a news conference on Tuesday that England were comfortable with that label.
"We've always known that this series is going to be one hell of a battle," he said. "Australia have got some fine, fine cricketers and we are going to have to be at our best to put them under pressure."
Cook will be leading England in an Ashes series for the first time after succeeding Andrew Strauss last year. (Reporting by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Clare Fallon)
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.