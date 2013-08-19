LONDON Aug 19 England paceman Chris Tremlett is aiming for a recall for this week's fifth and final Ashes test against Australia after coming through some "dark and tough" times.

The 31-year-old Surrey bowler has been with the squad since the third test in Manchester and, in the absence of Tim Bresnan and Graham Onions through injury, is in the running to play in his first test since January last year.

Steven Finn and the uncapped Chris Woakes are the other quick bowling options available to partner James Anderson and Stuart Broad at The Oval on Wednesday.

"I'm very hopeful," Tremlett told a news conference on Monday. "It's been a long time coming.

"It's been great to have been back involved in the last two test squads. Having injuries over the last two years I'm dying to get another opportunity."

Tremlett has only played in 11 tests having suffered frequent injuries throughout his career, the latest being a bulging disk in his back.

He has proved a reliable bowler at test level when fit, taking 17 wickets in Australia during the 2010-11 Ashes series.

"The motivation is the goal of playing for England," said Tremlett. "It was frustrating to go out of the team when you are injured rather than lack of form.

"I've had some pretty dark and tough times coming back. Now I'm in a pretty good place again."

Australia vice-captain Brad Haddin said he expects all-rounder Shane Watson to be fit for The Oval after he suffered a groin injury during the 74-run defeat in the fourth test in Durham.

Haddin, who with 25 catches is three short of Rod Marsh's record series tally, said his side were desperate to notch a victory before returning home.

"I don't think it'll make much difference to what happens in the home series against England later this year," the 35-year-old said.

"England have played better over this series but I don't think momentum will make much of a difference. We'd just like to get a win, we've played good enough cricket on this tour to deserve a win in a test."

England lead the five-match series 3-0. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)