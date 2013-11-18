SYDNEY Penpix of the likely England squad for the Ashes series against Australia which starts at the Gabba, Brisbane on Thursday.

- - - -

ALASTAIR COOK (CAPTAIN)

Left-handed opening batsman

Age: 28. Tests: 97. Batting average: 47.85

From the moment he scored a test century on debut in India in 2006, the tall left-hander has gone from strength to strength.

Blessed with immense mental strength and an effective, pragmatic style, Cook is already England's leading test century scorer with 25 hundreds.

By his lofty standards, Cook had an underwhelming series with the bat in the first Ashes at home, with no centuries and a top score of 62, but has fond memories of his last tour Down Under.

In 2010-11, Cook punished Australia's bowlers with 766 runs in seven innings to help set up England's 3-1 series triumph and scaled further heights after taking over as England captain last year following Andrew Strauss's sudden retirement.

He scored three centuries in a row in the first three matches of a four-test series in India as England rebounded from 1-0 down to win 2-1 in one of the great comebacks. His batting against the India spinners was also outstanding.

Well fancy that: Cook is a former choir boy who attended St Paul's Cathedral School, travelled to the Netherlands and Brazil with the choir and sang with New Zealand soprano Kiri Te Kanawa.

- -

MICHAEL CARBERRY

Left-handed opening batsman

Age: 33. Test: 1. Batting average: 32

Long shut out of England's top order by nailed-on openers Cook and former captain Strauss, 33-year-old Carberry played his solitary test against Bangladesh in 2010, but his wings were clipped by a blood clot in his lung later that year which precluded him from further selection.

A stylish batsman and a qualified electrician, Carberry was a surprise call-up for the Ashes tour and has grabbed his chance with both hands by scoring a ton and two further half-centuries in the tour matches.

A county cricket veteran, Carberry has over 10,000 runs in first-class cricket, including an unbeaten 300 scored against Yorkshire.

Well fancy that: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has rarely drawn kind words from English cricketers but Carberry credits his former Hampshire captain for taking him under his wing and turning him into an elite player.

- -

JONATHAN TROTT

Right-handed batsman

Age: 32. Tests: 48. Batting average: 47.39

Trott has filled the problematic England number three spot with total assurance since scoring a century on debut in the Oval test against Australia in 2009 where England regained the Ashes.

The South Africa-born Trott also played a key role in England's first series win Down Under in a quarter of a century when he scored hundreds in Adelaide and Melbourne during the 2010-11 tour.

Phlegmatic and unhurried, Trott has a sound technique and total concentration which makes him an automatic pick for his adopted country.

Like Cook, Trott will be looking to bounce back in Australia after a patchy home Ashes with the bat.

Well fancy that: Trott's parents were both talented hockey players and his mother Donna also represented South Africa at softball.

- -

KEVIN PIETERSEN

Right-handed batsman

Age: 33. Tests: 99. Batting average: 48.38

Pietersen's brash public persona alienates many fans in his adopted country and there have been persistent problems with team mates and management since he left his native South Africa to pursue fame and fortune in England.

What is not in doubt is Pietersen's breathtaking ability since he announced his presence in a losing cause in the 2005 test at Lord's against Australia followed by an astonishing century at the Oval which ensured England regained the Ashes after 16 fruitless years.

Pietersen can reduce the best bowlers in the world to hapless bystanders as he showed during his brilliant 149 against South Africa at Headingley last year.

He was then dropped for the next test over alleged text messages to the opposition containing derogatory remarks about his colleagues.

Reinstalled to the England ranks, he scored an imperious 186 in Mumbai, described as the best innings ever by an England batsman on the sub-continent.

Pietersen takes special joy in dining out on Australian bowlers, and scored a ton in Manchester and consecutive half-centuries at The Oval in the home Ashes.

Well fancy that: Pietersen started his career as a promising off-spinner who took four wickets for KwaZulu-Natal against Nasser Hussain's 1999 England side. He also scored 61 not out batting at number nine.

- -

IAN BELL

Right-handed batsman

Age: 31. Tests: 93. Batting average: 46.66

Bell's elegance and technique marked him as an England prospect at an early age and 17 test centuries with an average in the mid-forties is a testament to his ability.

He struggled in the 2005 Ashes series and for a while afterwards his big scores tended to come when the other batsmen around him were also dominating.

Bell began to change the perception that he was essentially a fair weather player with some fighting innings on the tour of South Africa in 2009-10 and ran into a rich vein of form which included his first Ashes hundred on the 2010-11 tour.

After faltering against the Pakistan spinners last year, Bell came back into form with an unbeaten century in the fourth test of the successful India tour and was England's star batsman in the home Ashes series.

Bell scored three tons in three different tests to demoralise Australia's attack and failed to score at least a half-century in only one test, the dead rubber at The Oval.

Well fancy that: After watching him on an under-19 tour of New Zealand, Dayle Hadlee, brother of his country's finest cricketer Richard, described Bell as "the best 16-year-old I've ever seen".

- -

JOE ROOT

Right-handed batsman

Age 22. Tests: 11. Batting average: 40.15

Potential and obvious class rather than weight of runs persuaded England to select the young Yorkshireman, who showed his character and temperament with a painstaking 73 in his debut against India last year.

He failed to get going on the tour of New Zealand this year but on the return visit, Root scored an ultimately match-winning 71 from 120 balls against the New Zealanders at Lord's and then became the first Yorkshireman to score a test century at Headingley since Michael Vaughan.

A fine fielder and a useful off-spin bowler, Root was employed as an opener in partnership with Cook for the home Ashes and scored a sparkling 180 to help set up the second test win at Lord's.

However, barring a 68 in the final test at The Oval, Root largely struggled against Australia's seamers and is expected to bat further down the order Down Under.

Well fancy that: Root's younger brother Billy acted as England 12th man at Lord's test when he took the field as a replacement for Ian Bell.

- -

JONNY BAIRSTOW

Wicket keeper/right-handed batsman

Age: 24. Tests: 12. Batting average: 30.22

A Yorkshire team mate of Root, Bairstow made his debut against West Indies last year but was dropped after enduring a difficult series against the hostile pace of Kemar Roach.

Recalled against South Africa after Kevin Pietersen was dropped, Bairstow responded with a fighting 95 in the first innings and a half-century in the second innings.

He played only a limited part in the India series after he returned home because of a family illness. Recalled for the home Ashes, Bairstow failed to cement his place at number six and was dropped for the fifth and final test at The Oval.

Well fancy that: Bairstow followed in the footsteps of his father David, who kept wicket in four tests for England, by originally winning selection for Yorkshire as a specialist wicketkeeper.

- -

MATT PRIOR

Wicketkeeper/right-handed batsman

Age: 31. Tests: 72. Batting average: 42.36. 207 catches, 13 stumpings

Prior made a splendid start to his test career by becoming the first England wicketkeeper to score a century on debut with an unbeaten 126 against West Indies at Lord's in 2007.

He continued to impress with his ebullient batting but his wicketkeeping technique was soon exposed as inadequate at test level and he surrendered his place to Tim Ambrose in the following year.

Prior improved his glove work to return to the national side and has now established himself as the best batsman-wicketkeeper in the world, with the ability to score substantial runs in quick time.

The South Africa-born Prior will hope to spend more time at the crease Down Under after having a disappointing series with the bat in the home Ashes.

Well fancy that: Prior was accused of throwing jelly beans on to the pitch in the 2007 series against India and also insulting Sachin Tendulkar. He has denied both allegations.

- -

STUART BROAD

Right-arm pace bowler

Age: 27. Tests: 62. Bowling: 217 wickets @ 30.58

Broad effectively regained the Ashes for England in 2009 with five for 37 from 12 overs in the final test at the Oval and played an integral part in the urn's retention in this year's home series.

Broad captured 22 wickets at an average of 27.45, including 11 wickets in the fourth test at Durham. His six-wicket haul in the second innings at Chester-le-Street stopped Australia's promising run-chase dead and sealed the series for England.

Broad can expect a harsh reception from Australian fans, however, after his controversial failure to 'walk' at Trent Bridge when he was caught behind from a thick edge which the umpire contrived to miss.

Well fancy that: Broad started his cricketing life as a left-hand opening batsman in emulation of his father Chris, now a match referee, who scored six test centuries.

- -

GRAEME SWANN

Right arm off-spin bowler

Age: 34. Tests: 57. Bowling: 248 wickets @ 28.55

Swann is England's best off-spinner since Jim Laker, the destroyer of the 1956 Australians, and has been an architect of his team's recent domination of their old rivals.

He toured South Africa with the 1999 England team but did not make the test side and spent the following seasons refining his skills on the county circuit, switching from Northamptonshire to Nottinghamshire.

Swann was called up for England's tour of India in 2008, took two wickets in his first over, and has been the first choice spinner in the test and one-day side since.

Bowling with a vigorous body action, Swann spins the ball appreciably and is a master of flight.

He is also a skilled second slip and dangerous attacking batsman low in the order who looks to be back to his best after a second operation to his right elbow to remove bone fragments.

Swann played a brilliant support role for seamer James Anderson in the triumphant 2010-11 series Down Under and underlined his enduring value by being this year's home series' top wicket-taker with 26.

Well fancy that: For off-field recreation Swann sings in the band Dr Comfort and the Lurid Revelations.

- -

STEVEN FINN

Right-arm fast bowler

Age: 24. Tests: 23. Bowling: 90 wickets @ 29.40

Finn marked his first home test with four wickets in the first innings and five in the second against Bangladesh at Lord's, bowling with impressive pace and control.

His height and speed had already marked him out at an early age as an England prospect and his performance against Bangladesh at the headquarters of his county club Middlesex confirmed his selection for the subsequent Pakistan series and the Ashes tour of Australia in 2010-11.

Finn took six for 125 in the first test in Brisbane but lost his place later in the series to Tim Bresnan.

Although playing a big role in home and away series against New Zealand this year, Finn was dropped after the first Ashes test in Nottingham after proving expensive and is battling to recover his place as England's third seamer in the coming series.

Well fancy that: Finn scored 56 runs from 203 balls, his maiden first class half-century, to help England escape with a draw in the first test in Dunedin against New Zealand this year.

- -

JAMES ANDERSON

Right-arm pace bowler

Age: 31. Tests: 87. Bowling: 329 wickets @ 30.11

England's second highest wicket-taker all-time behind all-rounder Ian Botham and the best swing bowler in the world, Anderson has refined his skills to such an extent that he is an equal master of conventional outswing while also adding the modern art of reverse swing.

He can bend the new ball both ways with no discernible change in action and showed his maturity and skill in India during the English winter where he took 12 wickets at 30.25 in conditions and on pitches offering no help whatsoever to pace bowlers.

The 2010-11 Ashes series was Anderson's arrival as a world-class seamer and he was again dominant with 22 wickets during the home series this year, including a brilliant 10-wicket haul to guide England to a nail-biting victory in the first test in Nottingham.

Well fancy that: Anderson became the first cricketer to appear naked in Britain's biggest-selling gay magazine when he posed for Attitude in 2010.

- -

CHRIS TREMLETT

Right-arm pace bowler

Age: 32. Tests: 11. Bowling: 49 wickets @ 26.75

A towering 6ft-7in, Tremlett can generate frightening bounce with pace and thrived on Australian pitches during the 2010-11 Ashes series when he took 17 wickets in three matches.

Tremlett's career has been blighted by injuries and a bad back rubbed him out of three tests against India in 2011.

His played his last test against Pakistan at the start of 2012, and selectors have since preferred Yorkshire quick Tim Bresnan as England's third seamer behind Anderson and Broad.

But with Bresnan ruled out of the first test in Brisbane with a back injury, Tremlett may get another chance to dominate Down Under.

Well fancy that: Top-shelf cricket has been a Tremlett family affair for three generations. Tremlett's father Tim was a former Hampshire seamer and his grandfather Maurice captained Somerset and played three tests for England in the late 1940s.

- -

BOYD RANKIN

Right-arm pace bowler

Age: 29. Uncapped.

The wild card in England's pace battery, Northern Irishman Rankin represented Ireland at the 2007 and 2011 World Cups, as well as the 2009 World Twenty20, before announcing last year he would quit playing for them in order to focus on breaking into England's international teams.

A rangy 6ft-7in like Tremlett, Rankin established himself in English county cricket with Derbyshire before crossing to Warwickshire in 2007 and has continued to bloom while overcoming a series of injuries.

Rankin made his England debut in a Twenty20 match against New Zealand in June, before playing his maiden one-day international against his former Ireland team.

Selected for the one-day series against Australia following the home Ashes win this year, Rankin showed enough to be picked for the tour squad and could be in line for a test debut Down Under if injuries strike.

Well fancy that: Rankin was a member of the Ireland team that upset a talent-laden England by three wickets in Bangalore during the 2011 World Cup, one of most extraordinary upsets in the tournament's history.

(Compiled by John Mehaffey and Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)