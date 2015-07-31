BIRMINGHAM, July 31 England would love to regain the Ashes in the next test at Trent Bridge but the loss of leading bowler James Anderson to injury is a disappointment they must overcome, captain Alastair Cook said.

The hosts took a 2-1 series lead on Friday with two matches to play after crushing Australia by eight wickets in the third test at Edgbaston.

The absence of Anderson in Nottingham, where he has an exceptional record, and possibly at The Oval in the final test, will be keenly felt.

England's top bowler in tests with 413 wickets took six for 47 to put Cook's men in control on the first day but suffered a side strain in Australia's second innings.

"It's disappointing, Jimmy's record at Trent Bridge is brilliant. I said at the beginning of the week we had an opportunity as a squad at 1-1 do something very special in the next three games," Cook told reporters.

"Now it's an opportunity for someone, whoever replaces Jimmy with the new ball to do something very special."

Recalled paceman Steven Finn, man-of-the-match after taking eight wickets in the match including six in Australia's second innings on his test return after a two-year absence, will undoubtedly share the new ball with Stuart Broad.

Finn replaced Mark Wood, who played in the first two tests, but the Durham seamer should return if he has recovered from an ankle niggle.

Finn's exploits meant England were set a modest target of 121 and Cook was delighted with his side's character after they bounced back from a confidence-sapping 405-run defeat at Lord's in the second test.

"It was a performance of real high quality... everyone can be proud of the character they have shown. There was a lot of negativity about our performance at Lord's which is justified," Cook said.

Looking ahead to the fourth test starting on Thursday, Cook said knowing England could win the Ashes back with victory in Nottingham was a great opportunity.

"Let's enjoy tonight, we've had a really good three days and we'll get our head around Trent Bridge tomorrow.

"If it doesn't happen at Trent Bridge, do it at The Oval. We have two opportunities... love to take the first one and it will be something special after what this side has been through after the last few years. But the danger is you start looking too far ahead." (Editing by Ed Osmond)