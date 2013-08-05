MANCHESTER, England Aug 5 Durham pace bowler Graham Onions has been added to England's squad as they bid to win the Ashes series outright in the fourth test at his Chester-le-Street home ground from Friday.

England, who are 2-0 up in the five-match series and retained the Ashes after a rain-hit draw with Australia at Old Trafford on Monday, will also take tall paceman Chris Tremlett to the north-east as they mull rotating their overworked quicks.

Tremlett was in the Old Trafford squad but did not play, while Onions was a non-playing member of the squad in the first two tests.

Batsman James Taylor, brought in as cover for Kevin Pietersen in Manchester, misses out on the fourth test despite Jonny Bairstow's patchy form, as does reserve spinner Monty Panesar.

Squad: Alastair Cook, Joe Root, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Chris Tremlett, Graham Onions.

(Reporting by Mark Meadows, editing by Stephen Wood)