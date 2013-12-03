Australia's team celebrate with David Warner (C) celebrate after Warner took the catch to dismiss England's Matt Prior during the fourth day's play of the first Ashes cricket test match in Brisbane November 24, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Factbox on the second test match between Australia and England, which starts on Thursday:

WHERE?

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - Capacity: 32,500

Despite an ongoing A$535 million re-development, Adelaide Oval remains one of the world's most picturesque grounds for international cricket but also something of a graveyard for bowlers, particularly those forced to work in the first innings.

Known as a batsman's paradise, the venue has produced some ugly bowling figures, and South Africa spinner Imran Tahir set an unenviable test record last year when he went wicketless for 260 runs in a draw.

England's batsmen declared after amassing 620 runs in the first innings in Adelaide during the last Ashes series Down Under in 2010-11 before closing out an innings and 71-run victory, and both teams will be desperate to win the toss.

As part of the re-development, which is aimed at making the ground suitable for top-flight Australian Rules football matches, the Oval will feature a new drop-in pitch that has seen some huge scores racked up in the domestic Sheffield Shield this season.

WHEN?

Dec 5-9. Play starts at 1030 local time (0000 GMT)

AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)

Team (likely) - Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, George Bailey, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon, James Faulkner.

Coach: Darren Lehmann

ENGLAND (World ranking: third)

Team (likely) - Alastair Cook (captain), Michael Carberry, Ian Bell, Kevin Pietersen, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Chris Tremlett, Tim Bresnan

Coach: Andy Flower

WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY*

Australia win: 13-8

England win: 5-2

Draw: 6-4

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka)

TV umpire: Tony Hill (New Zealand)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)

HISTORY

Previous Australia v England tests in Adelaide

Matches: 30

Australia wins: 16

England wins: 9

1884 England 8 wickets

1892 England inns & 230 runs

1895 Australia 382 runs

1898 Australia inns & 13 runs

1902 Australia 4 wickets

1904 Australia 216 runs

1908 Australia 245 runs

1912 England 7 wickets

1921 Australia 119 runs

1925 Australia 11 runs

1929 England 12 runs

1933 England 338 runs

1937 Australia 148 runs

1947 Match drawn

1951 Australia 274 runs

1955 England 5 wickets

1959 Australia 10 wickets

1963 Match drawn

1966 Australia inns & 9 runs

1971 Match drawn

1975 Australia 163 runs

1979 England 205 runs

1982 Australia 8 wickets

1986 Match drawn

1991 Match drawn

1995 England 106 runs

1998 Australia 205 runs

2002 Australia inns & 51 runs

2006 Australia 6 wickets

2010 England inns & 71 runs

CURRENT TOUR

First test November 21-24 Gabba (Australia won by 381 runs)

Remaining tests:

Third test December 13-17 (0230) WACA, Perth

Fourth test December 26-30 (2330) Melbourne Cricket Ground

Fifth test January 3-7 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground

