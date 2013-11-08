MELBOURNE Persistent rain on Friday washed out a second day's play in England's tour match against Australia A in Hobart, frustrating the tourists' hopes of getting maximum batting practice in the lead up to the first Ashes test in Brisbane.

England remain on 318 without loss from a wicketless first day on Wednesday, but have not faced a ball since at Bellerive Oval.

Unable to resume since flaying Australia A's bowlers on day one, Alastair Cook (154 not out) and fellow opener Michael Carberry (153 not out) are likely to retire to allow their team mates time at the crease when play resumes at 9:30 a.m. (2230 GMT) on Saturday.

England won the first of back-to-back Ashes 3-0 at home and are bidding to win a fourth consecutive series against Australia Down Under. The first test starts at the Gabba on November 21.

