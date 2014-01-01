Factbox on the fifth test match between Australia and England, which starts on Friday:

- -

WHERE?

Sydney Cricket Ground - Capacity: 48,000

The SCG, one of the world's most famous and best-loved cricket grounds, will boast a fresh look for this match with three new stands open for a test for the first time.

Although the SCG has always had a reputation for being the most spin-friendly of Australia's test tracks, particularly on the last couple of days, the evidence of recent years suggest that seamers might enjoy it more.

- -

WHEN?

January 3-7. Play starts at 1030 local time (2330 GMT)

- -

AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)

Squad - Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, George Bailey, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon, James Faulkner, Alex Doolan, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Coach: Darren Lehmann

- -

ENGLAND (World ranking: third)

Squad - Alastair Cook (captain), Joe Root, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Monty Panesar, Gary Ballance, Michael Carberry, Boyd Rankin, Steven Finn, Ben Stokes, Chris Tremlett, Tim Bresnan, Scott Borthwick, James Tredwell.

Coach: Andy Flower

- -

WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY*

Australia win: 4-6

England win: 7-2

Draw: 11-4

- -

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan)/Marais Erasmus (South Africa)

TV umpire: Tony Hill (New Zealand)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)

- -

HISTORY

Previous Australia v England tests in Sydney

Matches: 54

Australia wins: 25

England wins: 22

Draws: 7

Last 10 tests:

(Year/winners/margin)

1980 Australia six wickets

1983 Match drawn

1987 Australia 55 runs

1988 Match drawn

1991 Match drawn

1995 Match drawn

1999 Australia 98 runs

2003 England t225 runs

2007 Australia 10 wickets

2011 England innings and 83 runs

- -

CURRENT TOUR

First test November 21-24 Gabba (Australia won by 381 runs)

Second test December 5-9 Adelaide Oval (Australia won by 218 runs)

Third test December 12-17 WACA, Perth (Australia won by 150 runs)

Fourth test December 26-30 Melbourne Cricket Ground (Australia won by eight wickets)

- -

* Odds courtesy of www.skybet.com