SYDNEY, Nov 18 Factbox on the five-test Ashes
series between Australia and England, which begins at the Gabba
in Brisbane on Thursday:
- - - -
Schedule (times GMT):
First test Nov. 21-25 (0000) Gabba, Brisbane
Second test Dec. 5-9 (0030) Adelaide Oval
Third test Dec. 13-17 (0230) WACA, Perth
Fourth test Dec. 26-30 (2330) Melbourne Cricket Ground
(MCG)
Fifth test Jan. 3-7 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)
- - - -
AUSTRALIA
Test world ranking: Fifth
Captain: Michael Clarke
Coach: Darren Lehmann
Top ranked test batsman: Clarke (5)
Top ranked test bowler: Ryan Harris (6)
- -
2013 form (opponent/venue/result):
Sri Lanka Sydney Won by five wickets
India Chennai Lost by eight wickets
India Hyderabad Lost by innings and 135 runs
India Mohali Lost by six wickets
India Delhi Lost by six wicket
England Nottingham Lost by 14 runs
England Lord's Lost by 347 runs
England Manchester Match drawn
England Durham Lost by 74 runs
England The Oval Match drawn
- -
Squad: Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael
Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, George Bailey, Brad Haddin,
Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon, James
Faulkner.
- -
ENGLAND
Test world ranking: Third
Captain: Alastair Cook
Coach: Andy Flower
Top ranked test batsman: Ian Bell (10)
Top ranked test bowler: Graeme Swann (=7)
- -
2013 form (opponent/venue/result):
New Zealand Dunedin Match drawn
New Zealand Wellington Match drawn
New Zealand Auckland Match drawn
New Zealand Lord's Won by 170 runs
New Zealand Leeds Won 247 runs
Australia Nottingham Won by 14 runs
Australia Lord's Won by 347 runs
Australia Manchester Match drawn
Australia Durham Won by 74 runs
Australia The Oval Match drawn
- -
Squad: Alastair Cook (captain), Joe Root, Jonathan Trott,
Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Graeme
Swann, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Monty Panesar, Gary
Ballance, Michael Carberry, Boyd Rankin, Steven Finn, Ben
Stokes, Chris Tremlett.
- - - -
PREVIOUS RESULTS
Australia v England tests
Matches 331
Australia wins 133
England wins 105
Draws 93
- - - -
Last 15 Ashes series (Year/hosts/winners/margin)
1986/87 Australia England 2-1
1989 England Australia 4-0*
1990/91 Australia Australia 3-0
1993 England Australia 4-1*
1994/95 Australia Australia 3-1
1997 England Australia 3-2*
1998/99 Australia Australia 3-1
2001 England Australia 4-1
2002/03 Australia Australia 4-1
2005 England England 2-1
2006/07 Australia Australia 5-0
2009 England England 2-1
2010/11 Australia England 3-1
2013 England England 3-0
* Six-test series
- -
** Test rankings correct as of Nov. 16
