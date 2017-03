PERTH Dec 17 Australia beat England by 150 runs in the third test at the WACA on Tuesday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series and reclaim the Ashes.

The hosts, who won the opening test in Brisbane by 381 runs and the second in Adelaide by 218 runs, brought an end to England's run of three consecutive Ashes series triumphs. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)