CARDIFF, July 9 England's Moeen Ali hit a fine 77 to take the hosts past 400 before Australia made a steady start to their reply by reaching lunch at 26 without loss on the second day of the first Ashes test on Thursday.

The tourists' Chris Rogers and David Warner negotiated nine overs after England kept the Australian fielders busy for 75 minutes in the morning, added 87 with their last three wickets before being dismissed for 430.

England's Stuart Broad was unsuccessful with an lbw review against Rogers, who was saved by an inside edge, as Broad and James Anderson asked some questions by bowling full with a swinging ball.

Broad had earlier been involved in the main talking point of a sunny morning at Sophia Gardens when he fended off a bouncer from Mitchell Johnson and a scrambling Adam Voges claimed a catch at short leg.

Broad, who incurred Australia's wrath when standing his ground after an obvious edge behind in the Trent Bridge test in 2013, was halfway off the pitch before wandering back as a review showed the ball had touched the ground.

Broad eventually fell for 18, playing an extravagant sweep from Nathan Lyon's first ball of the day and bottom-edged the spinner behind to wicketkeeper Brad Haddin.

Moeen brought up his fifty with a streaky inside-edge to the fence but played some fine attacking shots as England continued on the offensive after recovering from a dismal start on day one when they were reduced to 43-3.

Moeen's attacking repertoire included lofting Lyon over mid-off for four and one sublime flowing cover drive off Mitchell Starc and he perished flashing the bat, caught by Shane Watson at first slip.

Starc also upended Anderson's stumps with the batsman on one to finish with five for 114 but Johnson ended wicketless in an innings to forget for the paceman who caused England so much trouble in the last Ashes series in Australia.

Johnson's 25 overs went for 111 runs, much to the delight of the England fans who baited him throughout. (Editing by Ken Ferris)