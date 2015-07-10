CARDIFF, July 10 England turned the screw in the first Ashes test by bowling out Australia for 308 on the third morning on Friday to take a first innings lead of 122.

Australia, resuming on 264 for five, were immediately on the back foot when they lost Shane Watson (30) and Nathan Lyon (6)with the addition of just one run to their overnight total.

Under-pressure all rounder Watson, selected ahead of the in-form Mitchell Marsh as the tourists opted for his experience in English conditions, was trapped leg before by Stuart Broad in the second over of the morning.

Since a hundred against England in Perth in 2013 Watson has registered just three half-centuries and his propensity to be out lbw was again exposed.

Lyon was also plumb lbw to Mark Wood leaving Australia's hopes of getting past 300 down to Brad Haddin.

The veteran wicketkeeper enjoyed a superb Ashes series in 2013-14, finishing top of Australia's averages with 493 runs, and he hit three successive fours from one Ben Stokes over to relieve some of the pressure.

But England knew they had the new ball to take and after a brief recovery stand of 39 between Haddin and Mitchell Johnson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson was introduced.

Again finding prodigious swing, he tempted Haddin (22) to flash at an outswinger and a nick behind gave Jos Buttler the catch.

The last two wickets fell quickly, Johnson (14) clipping an easy catch to Gary Ballance and Joe Root pouching a superb catch at third slip to dismiss Mitchell Starc (0) and hand Anderson a third wicket that put England in a strong position.