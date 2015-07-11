(Updates at tea)

By Justin Palmer

CARDIFF, July 11 England's Stuart Broad took three wickets and Moeen Ali and Mark Wood two apiece to bowl England to the brink of victory in the first Ashes test on Saturday with Australia seven down and deep in trouble on the fourth day.

Set an improbable victory target of 412, Australia collapsed from 97 for one to stagger into tea on 162-7 at a raucous Sophia Gardens. Mitchell Johnson was 26 not out and Mitchell Starc four.

Broad bowled with accuracy and movement to take 3-22, Moeen 2-39 and Wood 2-34 for as an energised England pushed hard knowing rain forecast for the Welsh capital might come to Australia's aid on the final day on Sunday.

A second-wicket stand of 78 between David Warner (52) and Steve Smith (33) offered Australia hope that they could at least frustrate the hosts, but Warner's dismissal by Moeen as lunch loomed handed the momentum back to England.

A revved-up Broad removed Smith (33) and Michael Clarke (4) and when Wood got in on the act to send back Adam Voges (1), Australia had lost four wickets for nine runs in 36 balls.

Brad Haddin (7) also perished cheaply by slog-sweeping Moeen straight to mid-wicket and Australia were staring down the barrel when Shane Watson (19) was trapped in front by Wood, the 29th time the all-rounder has been out lbw in his test career. (Editing by Ken Ferris)