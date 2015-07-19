LONDON, July 19 England, chasing an unlikely 509 for victory, reached seven for no wicket at lunch on the fourth day of the second Ashes test against Australia at Lord's on Sunday.

Alastair Cook was unbeaten on five with Adam Lyth on two, the openers surviving three testing overs before the interval from a fired-up Australian pace attack.

The touring side had declared on 254 for two after piling up 146 runs in the sunshine at the home of cricket to set up a commanding position from which to secure a series-levelling win.

The only concern for Australia was the retirement of Chris Rogers on 49 after the opening batsman suffered a dizzy spell.

The left-hander had added five runs to his overnight score when he signalled to the dressing-room that he was feeling unwell and, looking groggy, he was led off the field by medical staff.

It did little to disrupt the momentum of the Australians, however, as David Warner and Steve Smith made hay.

Warner struck 12 fours and was closing in on a century when he was well caught at short cover by Alastair Cook off spinner Moeen Ali.

Smith, who made 215 in the first innings, plundered 58 off 48 balls including nine boundaries to continue his remarkable run of form.

The right-hander came up with some outrageous improvised shots and hit Stuart Broad for three successive fours before he charged down the pitch to Moeen and was bowled.

Michael Clarke (32 not out) and Mitchell Marsh (27 not out) lashed a few more boundaries before Clarke declared. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)