NOTTINGHAM, England Aug 8 England ripped out the last three Australia wickets for 12 runs to win the fourth test by a crushing innings and 78 runs at Trent Bridge on Saturday and regain the Ashes.

Ben Stokes had Mitchell Starc caught by Ian Bell at second slip for nought and Mark Wood bowled Josh Hazlewood for a duck.

Wood produced another ferocious full-pitched delivery to shatter Nathan Lyon's stumps and complete the rout, sparking wild celebrations on the pitch and all around the ground.

Adam Voges was unbeaten on 51 in Australia's total of 253.

England lead the series 3-1 with one match to play. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)