(adds result)

By Ed Osmond

NOTTINGHAM, England, July 14 James Anderson took five wickets to inspire England to a nerve-jangling 14-run victory over Australia on a dramatic final day of the first Ashes at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

Australia's Brad Haddin and James Pattinson shared a superb last-wicket partnership of 65 to put their team on the verge of an astonishing win.

But Anderson, who dismissed Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc and Peter Siddle in the morning, returned to force Haddin, on 71, to nick a catch through to wicketkeeper Matt Prior.

The England fielders celebrated but umpire Aleem Dar did not raise his finger, forcing captain Alastair Cook to call for a review.

Amid unbearable tension, the third official reviewed the incident and, after a lengthy delay, told Dar to give Haddin out, prompting scenes of joy around the ground.

Haddin and Ashton Agar, who resumed on 174 for six chasing 311 for victory, batted comfortably for 55 minutes until Anderson removed Agar for 14 when the 19-year-old, who made 98 on his debut in the first innings, edged a catch to Cook at first slip.

Anderson struck again to dismiss Starc for one, also safely pouched by Cook.

Cook then dropped Peter Siddle off Anderson but he soon made amends to the bowler with a superb diving catch to send back the Australian fast bowler for 11.

Anderson bowled 13 overs in a row from the Radcliffe Road end before being replaced by Steven Finn who conceded 15 runs off his first over.

Haddin reached his fifty off 115 balls, including seven fours, and Pattinson looked increasingly comfortable at the crease.

The fast bowler hoisted Graeme Swann over mid-wicket for six and the pair brought up their fifty partnership off just 46 balls.

Haddin was nearly run out after being sent back by Pattinson and Finn dropped the Australian wicketkeeper when he was on 64, a very difficult chance on the backward square leg boundary.

England had taken the extra half hour with Australia nine wickets down but in an atmosphere of extreme tension the players had to leave the field for lunch with the match still firmly in the balance.

Australia needed 20 runs at the start of the afternoon session and they eked out another five before man-of-the-match Anderson trapped Haddin to complete match figures of 10 for 158. (Editing by Alison Wildey)