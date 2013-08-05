MANCHESTER, England Aug 5 Australia declared before day five of the third Ashes test on 172 for seven in their second innings on Monday, setting England 332 to win.

The start of play was delayed until 1030 GMT because of a wet outfield. Early rain cleared but heavy clouds still hung over Old Trafford with weather forecasts predicting further showers.

Australia need a win to stay alive in the five-match series having lost the opening two tests. Holders England only need a draw to retain the urn. (Reporting by Mark Meadows; Editing by John O'Brien)