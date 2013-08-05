UPDATE 1-Cricket-Pakistan captain Misbah to retire after West Indies series
* Wants to finish career on a high in West Indies (Adds dateline, details, quotes)
MANCHESTER, England Aug 5 Australia declared before day five of the third Ashes test on 172 for seven in their second innings on Monday, setting England 332 to win.
The start of play was delayed until 1030 GMT because of a wet outfield. Early rain cleared but heavy clouds still hung over Old Trafford with weather forecasts predicting further showers.
Australia need a win to stay alive in the five-match series having lost the opening two tests. Holders England only need a draw to retain the urn. (Reporting by Mark Meadows; Editing by John O'Brien)
* Wants to finish career on a high in West Indies (Adds dateline, details, quotes)
April 6 Pakistan test captain Misbah-ul-Haq will quit international cricket after the three-test series in West Indies starting later this month, the 42-year-old announced on Thursday.
MUMBAI, April 6 The Indian board (BCCI) will consider a further increase in salaries for its contracted players after leading cricketers expressed dissatisfaction with the pay raise announced last month.