CHESTER-LE-STREET, England Aug 11 The fourth Ashes test was tantalisingly poised at lunch on the third day in County Durham with England 24 for one in their second innings, trailing Australia by eight runs on a deteriorating pitch.

Australia added 48 runs to their overnight 222 for five before being bowled out for 270. Chris Rogers fell for 110 while Stuart Broad finished with figures of five for 71.

England captain Alastair Cook was 17 not out at the interval and Jonathan Trott unbeaten on five.

Joe Root failed for the second time in the match, clean bowled for two by a perfect outswinger from Ryan Harris that pitched on middle before uprooting the young England opener's off stump.

Earlier, Brad Haddin was the first Australian batsman to fall when off-spinner Graeme Swann turned a delivery from around the wicket and trapped him lbw for 13.

Matt Prior then produced a spectacular catch to end Rogers's six-hour vigil, diving full length in front of the opener to take a sprawling effort off the bowling of Swann.

Rogers was initially given not out but England reviewed the decision and it was successfully overturned when 'Hotspot' technology showed the ball had flicked the left-hander's glove.

England took the second new ball and James Anderson picked up his first wicket of the innings when Peter Siddle (five) edged the paceman low to Cook at first slip.

Anderson then trapped Nathan Lyon lbw for four. There was no review from the batsman but television replays later showed the ball would have comfortably missed leg stump.

Harris responded with a belligerent 28, hitting three successive fours off Broad.

The England all-rounder had the last laugh, though, trapping Harris plumb lbw.

Umpire Tony Hill initially gave the Australian not out but England successfully reviewed the decision.

By the time it came for Hill to raise his finger, no one was left in the middle because the players had seen the television replays on the big screen at the Emirates Durham ground and had already made up their minds that Harris was out.

England lead the five-match series 2-0. (Editing by Clare Fallon)